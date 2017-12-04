Protests held against Wendy's chairman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Protests held against Wendy's chairman

Protests were held Sunday outside a West Palm Beach Wendy's restaurant near the Palm Beach home of the restaurant board's chairman.

The Coalition of Immokalee Workers claims the chain has shifted buying its tomatoes from Florida to Mexico.

They claim those workers now face widespread labor abuses including sexual harassment and assault in Mexico.

The protest were held at a Wendy's location near the home of company chairman Nelson Peltz.

