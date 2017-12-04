Deputy injured trying to pull over motorcyclist

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
