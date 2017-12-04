Deputy injured trying to pull over motorcyclist

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

An Indian River County deputy was struck by a motorcycle while trying to pull over the rider.

At about 5:52 p.m. Sunday, Indian River County Sheriff’s Deputy Ron Adamson was patrolling an uncompleted subdivision which had been abandoned near the 9900 block of U.S. 1.

The sheriff's office said Adamson was on foot when he spotted a man driving and a woman passenger on a motorcycle.

They attempted to flee from Adamson, who the sheriff's office said motioned with his hand and gave the driver a verbal order to stop.

The driver sped passed the Adamson, striking him and causing him to fall to the ground.

A vehicle description was given to other police units about the incident.

At about, 6:06 p.m., an officer with the Fellsmere Police Department saw the motorcycle on County Road 512 at 108th Ave.

A traffic stop was attempted but the driver fled and headed south on Interstate 95.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office joined the Fellsmere officer and followed the fleeing motorcycle into St. Lucie County.

Once the Indian River County sheriff's helicopter was able to locate and follow the motorcycle, who had reached speeds of 130 mph, ground units stopped their pursuit.

At approximately 6:22 p.m., the motorcyclist stopped near Indrio Road and Kings Highway and arrested by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and passenger are being questioned by detectives.

Adamson, a 22-year law enforcement veteran, sustained an injury to his hand and head. He was being treated at a local hospital Sunday night.