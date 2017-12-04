Cops: West Palm shooting result of civil dispute - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: West Palm shooting result of civil dispute

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 600 block of 34th St. shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Sgt. David Lefont said it appears the shooting stemmed from a civil dispute between two men.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.  One person is in custody, but their name has not been released. 

Any witnesses are urged to contact the West Palm beach police department at 561-822-1900.

