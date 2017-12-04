Cops: West Palm shooting result of civil dispute

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 600 block of 34th St. shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Sgt. David Lefont said it appears the shooting stemmed from a civil dispute between two men.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. One person is in custody, but their name has not been released.

Any witnesses are urged to contact the West Palm beach police department at 561-822-1900.