'Empty Bowls' event held in Delray Beach

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.

NKorea launches ICBM in possibly its longest-range test yet

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

An event this weekend in Delray Beach gave people a chance to enjoy a meal of soup and bread for a good cause.

Called the "Empty Bowls" event, for $25 each patron received a bowl of soup and artisan bread.

They also took home an empty bowl as a reminder of the empty bowls on the tables of the hungry families in our community.

More than 30 local restaurants and clubs donated delicious soups, along with artisan breads.

All proceeds benefit the Palm Beach County Food Bank.