'Empty Bowls' event held in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Empty Bowls' event held in Delray Beach

An event this weekend in Delray Beach gave people a chance to enjoy a meal of soup and bread for a good cause.

Called the "Empty Bowls" event, for $25 each patron received a bowl of soup and artisan bread.  

They also took home an empty bowl as a reminder of the empty bowls on the tables of the hungry families in our community.  

More than 30 local restaurants and clubs donated delicious soups, along with artisan breads.

All proceeds benefit the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.