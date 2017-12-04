Cops: Gunman says he thought weapon was toy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Gunman says he thought weapon was toy

The West Palm Beach Police Department said a man faces manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday evening that stemmed from an argument over vehicle repairs.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 600 block of 34th St. shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The accused shooter, Junior Giovanni Lopez-Rivera, 22, of West Palm Beach was arrested and charged in the case. 

Police said Lopez-Rivera was discussing the repair of his vehicle with the victim, Nicolas Sanchez, a West Palm Beach resident.

Sgt. David Lefont said Lopez-Rivera was removing items from the vehicle to be repaired and shot Sanchez, striking him in the head and killing him.  

A witness told investigators after the shooting that Lopez-Rivera uttered that he thought the handgun was a toy.

Lopez-Rivera is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

