Cops: Gunman says he thought weapon was toy

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said a man faces manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday evening that stemmed from an argument over vehicle repairs.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 600 block of 34th St. shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The accused shooter, Junior Giovanni Lopez-Rivera, 22, of West Palm Beach was arrested and charged in the case.

Police said Lopez-Rivera was discussing the repair of his vehicle with the victim, Nicolas Sanchez, a West Palm Beach resident.

Sgt. David Lefont said Lopez-Rivera was removing items from the vehicle to be repaired and shot Sanchez, striking him in the head and killing him.

A witness told investigators after the shooting that Lopez-Rivera uttered that he thought the handgun was a toy.

Lopez-Rivera is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.