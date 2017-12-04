Cops: Gunman says he thought weapon was toy

-
Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.More >>
A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said. More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.More >>
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.More >>
The West Palm Beach Police Department said a man faces manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday evening that stemmed from an argument over vehicle repairs.
Police said the shooting occurred in the 600 block of 34th St. shortly after 5:30 p.m.
The accused shooter, Junior Giovanni Lopez-Rivera, 22, of West Palm Beach was arrested and charged in the case.
Police said Lopez-Rivera was discussing the repair of his vehicle with the victim, Nicolas Sanchez, a West Palm Beach resident.
Sgt. David Lefont said Lopez-Rivera was removing items from the vehicle to be repaired and shot Sanchez, striking him in the head and killing him.
A witness told investigators after the shooting that Lopez-Rivera uttered that he thought the handgun was a toy.
Lopez-Rivera is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.