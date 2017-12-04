15-Year-old killed in Belle Glade crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

15-Year-old killed in Belle Glade crash

A 15-year-old Belle Glade boy was killed this weekend in a crash on State Road 715.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling southbound at 12:21 a.m. Sunday on State Road 715 north of Morgan Road. 

The report said the driver of the Accord did not negotiate a curve and drove off the west side of the road. 

The Accord began to roll and flip in a southern direction, ejecting all the occupants. 

The car came to a rest in the grass west of the roadway facing northeast. 

Two of the occupants were transported to Delray Medical Center. Four occupants were transported to Lakeshore Medical Center.

PBSO said Ivan Alcala, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this collision should contact PBSO investigator Troy Snelgrove at 561-685-5671.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.