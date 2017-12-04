15-Year-old killed in Belle Glade crash

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

A 15-year-old Belle Glade boy was killed this weekend in a crash on State Road 715.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling southbound at 12:21 a.m. Sunday on State Road 715 north of Morgan Road.

The report said the driver of the Accord did not negotiate a curve and drove off the west side of the road.

The Accord began to roll and flip in a southern direction, ejecting all the occupants.

The car came to a rest in the grass west of the roadway facing northeast.

Two of the occupants were transported to Delray Medical Center. Four occupants were transported to Lakeshore Medical Center.

PBSO said Ivan Alcala, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this collision should contact PBSO investigator Troy Snelgrove at 561-685-5671.