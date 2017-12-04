PGA National Resort & Spa Announces World’s Biggest Office Party

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA.- Grab your coworkers, your holiday cheer and kick off the season at the Worlds Biggest office party at iBar!

Thursday, December 7th, PGA National Resort is hosting the first ever Worlds Biggest Office party and YOU and YOUR whole office are invited! Just in time for the holidays, here’s your chance to mingle with local professionals while enjoying a fun-filled evening with your colleagues.

The festivities begin at 5:30 pm featuring music by South Florida’s hottest party band, Intermix, complimentary hors-d'oeuvres, photo booth, and more! Even Santa will stop by! 10 dollars plus your donation of a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots gets you ONE free drink. Its the holiday party that you don’t want to miss!

Register for the event here. For more information on PGA National Resort & Spa visit www.pgaresort.com or call 561.627.2000.

Sponsored by The Florida Lottery