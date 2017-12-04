Person drowns at Jupiter home in Admirals Cove - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person drowns at Jupiter home in Admirals Cove

A person drowned Monday at Jupiter home inside the Admirals Cove development.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said at 12:03 p.m. crews responded to reports of a possible drowning at a home on Regatta Drive.

Borroto said in a written statement that when crews arrived they found the victim had been pulled from a pool but was deceased.

It's unclear if the drowning victim was an adult or child.

No other details were immediately available.

