Person drowns at Jupiter home in Admirals Cove

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

A person drowned Monday at Jupiter home inside the Admirals Cove development.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said at 12:03 p.m. crews responded to reports of a possible drowning at a home on Regatta Drive.

Borroto said in a written statement that when crews arrived they found the victim had been pulled from a pool but was deceased.

It's unclear if the drowning victim was an adult or child.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WPTV.com for more details as they become available.