Off-duty PBSO deputy shoots, kills two dogs

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

The internal affairs division of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how an off-duty deputy behaved during a dog attack in Loxahatchee over the weekend.

The investigation started after a post began circulating on Facebook, accusing the deputy of unbecoming conduct after shooting and killing two dogs who killed some of the deputy's chickens.

The Facebook post, which has since been deleted, was shared at least 89 times, and accused the deputy of “slamming [one of the dead dogs] repeatedly on the concrete" in front of children and family members who owned the dogs, while the deputy’s daughter begged him to stop.

“He then goes and drags the other dog, who was out back, to his front driveway, and throws [the dog] in front of [their] feet,” the poster, Andres Gutierrez writes. “He continues to curse at [the family], insult them, and threaten to kill their two other dogs, and every other dog on that street, even after they suffered enough from viewing his actions.”

However, according to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, the deputy acted within his right to defend his property.

“The deputy claimed the dogs aggressively charged towards him while he was trying to get them to stop killing his chickens,” according to Capt. David Walesky, an animal care spokesperson.

Walesky said 12 chickens were killed during the dog attack.

According to PBSO spokesperson Teri Barbera, the deputy did not use his service weapon when he shot and killed the offending dogs.

"He was not acting in the capacity of a law enforcement officer. He was acting in the capacity of a private citizen protecting his private property," said Barbera.

Animal care and control issued two citations for animals running at large to the Casanova family, the owners of the offending dogs.

"There were no other recent history of complaints involving these dog owners," said Walesky.

Tamara Casanova, a spokesperson for the family, told Contact 5 Investigator Merris Badcock she agrees the dogs should have never gotten onto the deputy's property, nor killed his chickens.

However, Casanova says she is considering filing a personal complaint against the deputy for the way he behaved in front of their families' children.

WPTV-TV reached out to the deputy for a comment through PBSO, but have not received a response.

NewsChannel 5 has chosen not to identify the deputy since he has not been charged with a crime.