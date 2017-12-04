President Trump expected to return to Palm Beach this weekend

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

President Trump is expected to return to Palm Beach on Friday, based on a VIP Temporary Flight Restrictions notice posted by the Federal Aviation Administration today.

The restrictions will be in effect from Friday through Sunday.

The president was last in town for the Thanksgiving holidays, which was his first visit since the spring.

He has used his Mar-a-Lago estate as the "Winter White House" on multiple occasions since his inauguration in January.

Special Section: President Trump

This Saturday, the Salvation Army will hold its annual Snow Ball at The Breakers. The event had been planned for the president's Mar-a-Lago Club but was moved, along with about 20 other high-profile charity events, after the president's remarks in the wake of the violent demonstrations in Charlottesvill, Va. in August.

Since Mar-a-Lago's grand ballroom opened more than 20 years ago, it has annually hosted numerous charity galas between Thanksgiving and Easter, the time of year Palm Beach's wealthy part-time residents flock south from colder climes. The events raise tens of thousands of dollars or more for worthy causes while allowing the givers a chance to dine, show off their finest and mingle amid the ballroom's gold-leaf bedecked halls. Trump often pops in to greet his guests.

But there won't be many galas at Mar-a-Lago this season. Several major national charities moved or canceled their fundraisers after Trump's Charlottesville comments, including the American Cancer Society, Cleveland Clinic, the International Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen. Many cited the diversity of their donors and clients for their decision while acknowledging they might take a financial hit. Others, including the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, canceled earlier under pressure from anti-Trump donors and protesters.

Still, at least two national nonprofits have stepped into the void.

Orphan's Promise, a charity affiliated with the Christian Broadcasting Network that funds programs at orphanages in 67 countries, will be having its first Mar-a-Lago fundraiser in February. The network's founder, televangelist Pat Robertson, is an outspoken supporter of the president. His son, CBN chief executive officer Gordon Robertson, said the decision to hold the gala at Mar-a-Lago was made last January when some donors offered to pick up all expenses, which often well exceed $100,000. He said his father played no part.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.