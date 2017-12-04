Pedestrian killed in hit-run crash identified

Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

UPDATE: The pedestrian killed in the hit-and-run crash has been identified as Paul McKee, 47, of Knoxville, Tenn.

West Palm Beach Police say McKee and his wife were crossing the intersection of Hibiscus Street and Quadrille Boulevard headed east when they were struck by a 2008 - 2011 Mazda Tribute. The driver continued heading south and was last seen traveling west on Okeechobee Boulevard.

McKee's wife is in critical, but stable condition at the hospital. Police say there were staying at a hotel near the intersection.

Right now police are asking anyone who may have been a witness or has seen a light-colored Mazda Tribute with extensive windshield damage to call Crimestoppers or the West Palm Beach Police Department.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said a pedestrian was hit and killed and another person was injured in a crash Sunday night.

The crash occurred on Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street at about 9:13 p.m.

The two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that was headed southbound on Quadrille Boulevard, killing one adult and sending the other person to the hospital in critical but stable condition.



The vehicle, believed to be a light-colored Mazda Tribute SUV 2008-2011, continued south and fled the scene.

The vehicle in question should have substantial damage to the windshield as well as left, front fog lamp lens and windshield damage.

Police said the vehicle was driven by a middle-aged black woman with possibly short curls and last seen traveling westbound on Okeechobee Boulevard.

Police Sgt. David Lefont said both pedestrians are from Tennessee, but their names have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

This story updates an earlier version of a police report that said authorities were looking for a Mercury Mariner in the case.