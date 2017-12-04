Police: Angry man exposed himself at boat parade

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

A bearded white-haired man was anything but jolly during Jupiter's holiday boat parade on Saturday.

Police were called to the 800 block of Indiantown Road around 8 p.m. to reports of a man who appeared homeless "being aggressive, yelling and screaming vulgarities, profanities and verbally accosting patrons" to a business, according to the police report.

The person who called police said that the subject, later identified as Howard Ballew, 61, was "lunging his shopping cart" and "taking wild swings" at him.

The caller reported that Ballew dropped his pants, exposing himself, and drew a knife and swung it around.

When police arrived, they encountered Ballew in an adjacent parking lot. An officer notes in his report that Ballew appeared and smelled highly intoxicated. While police were speaking with him, Ballew continued to scream profanities, the report says.

Ballew was taken into custody. An 8-inch fillet knife was found in his waistband.

He is charged with disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, lewd exposure, aggravated assault and trespassing.