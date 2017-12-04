2-Year-old tests positive for cocaine, cops say

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

Riviera Beach Police say a 2-year-old child ingested cocaine while in the care of a Singer Island man.

Police arrested Sean Mitropanopoulous for child neglect after the 2-year-old tested positive for cocaine.

The child’s mother brought her into St. Mary’s Medical Center on Oct. 30 because she was acting odd, according to a police report. The mother said she’s been worried about Mitropanopoulous using illegal drugs.

She said sometimes the 2-year-old is very lethargic while other times she's angry when picked up from Mitropanopoulous’ house,



Doctors say the child may have intentionally been given the drug or accidentally ingested it. DCF reported responding to the case. The relationship between the child and Mitropanopoulous was redacted from the report.

Mitropanopoulous’ drug test came back positive for cocaine, records show. Police arrested Mitropanopoulous on Nov. 27 and he was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on $5,000 bond.