Missing Fort Pierce boy, 10, found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing Fort Pierce boy, 10, found safe

UPDATE: Israel has been found safe.

---------------------------

Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy. 

Israel Peterson was last seen near Madison Cay Apartments at 1610 N. 25th Street. 

Israel was wearing a light blue T-shirt with camo sleeves, jeans shorts and white sneakers. 

Anyone who comes into contact with Israel Peterson, or have any information, is asked to call 911.

