Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old Israel Peterson has been found safe, police say.

EARLIER STORY:

Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Israel Peterson was last seen near Madison Cay Apartments at 1610 N. 25th Street.

Israel was wearing a light blue T-shirt with camo sleeves, jeans shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone who comes into contact with Israel Peterson, or have any information, is asked to call 911.