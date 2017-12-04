Motion filed in lawsuit against Riviera Beach

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

Riviera Beach resident Tradrick McCoy filed an emergency motion on Dec. 4 for an evidentiary hearing in his lawsuit against the City of Riviera Beach.

McCoy sued the city, demanding city leaders make public the documents Councilman Terence Davis claimed to have on Sept. 20 when he motioned to fire City Manager Jonathan Evans for misfeasance.

But in the days and weeks after the Sept. 20 firing, Davis never provided those documents.

When the judge, hearing the case, asked for documents, Davis provided a sown affidavit in which he changed his story. Davis now claims the only documents he has are the minutes of former meetings.

If the judge grants McCoy’s demand for an evidentiary hearing, Davis would have to take the stand and testify.

