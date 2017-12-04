Motion filed in lawsuit against Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motion filed in lawsuit against Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach resident Tradrick McCoy filed an emergency motion on Dec. 4 for an evidentiary hearing in his lawsuit against the City of Riviera Beach.

McCoy sued the city, demanding city leaders make public the documents Councilman Terence Davis claimed to have on Sept. 20 when he motioned to fire City Manager Jonathan Evans for misfeasance. 

But in the days and weeks after the Sept. 20 firing, Davis never provided those documents. 

When the judge, hearing the case, asked for documents, Davis provided a sown affidavit in which he changed his story. Davis now claims the only documents he has are the minutes of former meetings. 

If the judge grants McCoy’s demand for an evidentiary hearing, Davis would have to take the stand and testify. 
 

