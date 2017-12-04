St. Lucie County Commissioner Tod Mowery resigns

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

St. Lucie County Commissioner Tod Mowery stepped down on Monday evening after allegations of an extra-marital affair.

Mowery sent a letter to Governor Rick Scott announcing his resignation as the District 2 Commissioner for St. Lucie County. In the letter, Mowery says his decision is due to 'personal reasons.'

Mowery served the District 2 commission seat in 2010. He was re-elected in 2014.

This story will be updates as more information becomes available.