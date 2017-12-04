St. Lucie County Commissioner Tod Mowery resigns - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie County Commissioner Tod Mowery resigns

 St. Lucie County Commissioner Tod Mowery  stepped down on Monday evening after allegations of an extra-marital affair. 

Mowery sent a letter to Governor Rick Scott announcing his resignation as the District 2 Commissioner for St. Lucie County. In the letter, Mowery says his decision is due to 'personal reasons.'

Mowery served the District 2 commission seat in 2010.  He was re-elected in 2014.

This story will be updates as more information becomes available. 

