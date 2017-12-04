Job fair at West Palm Beach Marriott Dec. 7

-
Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.More >>
A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said. More >>
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.More >>
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.More >>
Are you looking for a career change to start the new year? You're in luck!
Head to Thursday's job fair at the Marriott located on Okeechobee Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will have around 20 companies, including WPTV, with representatives ready to talk to you about a variety of positions open with their companies.
As always, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring resumes or work history with them.
Businesses who will be on hand include:
- Aflac
- Aldi
- B&I Contractors
- Colonial Life
- DeVry University
- Geico
- Jiffy Lube
- Med Pro Distributors
- MobileHelp
- NAPA Auto Parts
- New York Life
- Pollo Tropical
- Prudential
- Racetrac Petroleum
- South University
- Teleperformance
- Verizon Cellular Sales
- VI @ Lakeside Village
- WPTV
Click here to learn more about the event.
