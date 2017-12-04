Job fair at West Palm Beach Marriott Dec. 7 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Job fair at West Palm Beach Marriott Dec. 7

Are you looking for a career change to start the new year? You're in luck!

Head to Thursday's job fair at the Marriott located on Okeechobee Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will have around 20 companies, including WPTV, with representatives ready to talk to you about a variety of positions open with their companies.

As always, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring resumes or work history with them.

Businesses who will be on hand include:

  • Aflac
  • Aldi 
  • B&I Contractors 
  • Colonial Life 
  • DeVry University 
  • Geico 
  • Jiffy Lube 
  • Med Pro Distributors
  • MobileHelp 
  • NAPA Auto Parts 
  • New York Life
  • Pollo Tropical 
  • Prudential
  • Racetrac Petroleum 
  • South University 
  • Teleperformance 
  • Verizon Cellular Sales 
  • VI @ Lakeside Village
  • WPTV

Click here to learn more about the event.

 

