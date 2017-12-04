Job fair at West Palm Beach Marriott Dec. 7

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

Are you looking for a career change to start the new year? You're in luck!

Head to Thursday's job fair at the Marriott located on Okeechobee Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will have around 20 companies, including WPTV, with representatives ready to talk to you about a variety of positions open with their companies.

As always, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring resumes or work history with them.

Businesses who will be on hand include:

Aflac

Aldi

B&I Contractors

Colonial Life

DeVry University

Geico

Jiffy Lube

Med Pro Distributors

MobileHelp

NAPA Auto Parts

New York Life

Pollo Tropical

Prudential

Racetrac Petroleum

South University

Teleperformance

Verizon Cellular Sales

VI @ Lakeside Village

WPTV

Click here to learn more about the event.