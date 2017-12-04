One person injured in Belle Glade shooting

Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

One person was flown to a local hospital following a shooting in Belle Glade Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of SW Avenue B.

No other information was immediately available.