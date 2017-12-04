One person injured in Belle Glade shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One person injured in Belle Glade shooting

One person was flown to a local hospital following a shooting in Belle Glade Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The shooting happened in the 500 block of SW Avenue B. 

No other information was immediately available. 

