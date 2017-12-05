Grinch stealing Christmas lights in Martin Co.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

A Grinch, or possibly several Grinches, are out in Martin County stealing and damaging Christmas lights at homes and community entrances.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported responding to four separate incidents involving Christmas lights stolen or vandalized within the past few days.

An unknown person unplugged and stole a lawn laser display light from a home on 169th Avenue in Indiantown. The following day, two more laser light displays were stolen from a home on SW Three Wood Way in Indiantown.

Another incident involved someone cutting the power cords to Christmas lights on the exit and entrance gates to the Oak Ridge Community in Palm City. While deputies were taking that report, two other residents said their lights were also damaged in the same manner.

Christmas decorations were reported vandalized in Pinecrest Lakes in Jensen Beach, and residents have since requested extra patrols.

The sheriff’s office says it’s unknown if the robberies are related, but the occurrences have put a damper on some holiday spirit.