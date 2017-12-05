PB County considers suit against opioid makers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PB County considers suit against opioid makers

Tuesday is decision day for commissioners in Palm Beach County to decide whether to go after the makers or distributors of opioids.

Opioid addiction has destroyed lives, killed thousands of Americans and brought pain and suffering to many people and their loved ones.

Now, there's a movement to go after the people some say are responsible for the epidemic. 

Staff for Palm Beach County report more than 80 government entities have filed suit against manufacturers, distributors, doctors and pharmacies involved. In some cases it has led to big financial gains with settlements as high as $150 million.

Staff says the county can certainly benefit from a hefty reward but warn a settlement is not promised.

So far 14 law firms have expressed an interest in representing the county. Delray Beach is the only city in Florida to hire a firm -- none have actually filed suit yet. 

In their analysis, staff pointed out that firms are not interested in filing a class action lawsuit, yet alone joining other counties as plaintiffs.

Based on presentations by the firms, county funds would not be necessary. 

Attorneys' fees would be paid on a contingency basis with costs fronted by the firm, only to be reimbursed by the county if there is an acceptable recovery.

