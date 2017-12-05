Driver slams into concrete pole in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver slams into concrete pole in West Palm

A driver hit a concrete pole, downing lines and caused traffic troubles near 45th Street and Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m., westbound lanes at 45th Street and Village Boulevard and eastbound lanes at Military Trail are closed.

The crash downed the traffic signals at the intersection, causing more problems.

Multiple crews are at the scene making repairs and working to get the pole out of the road.

Chopper 5 flew over the area at spotted a white truck with heavy damage being towed away.

It's unclear what caused the wreck, but West Palm Beach police said no one was hurt.

