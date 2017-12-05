Rapper, retiree become friends through game

Pressure on the administration has mounted since Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, with prosecutors revealing that he is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Pressure on the administration has mounted since Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, with prosecutors revealing that he is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Nearly half of residents who said they had property damage or lost their job or work hours because of Harvey say they're not getting the resources needed to get back on their feet.

Nearly half of residents who said they had property damage or lost their job or work hours because of Harvey say they're not getting the resources needed to get back on their feet.

Poll finds many Harvey victims saying they still need help

Poll finds many Harvey victims saying they still need help

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

Not a final ruling, but justices OK travel ban enforcement

Not a final ruling, but justices OK travel ban enforcement

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

An aspiring young rapper who lives in Harlem and a retiree who lives in Palm Beach County met for the first time after an unlikely friendship formed while playing an online game.

Spencer Sleyon, 22, started playing the popular game "Words with Friends" with 81-year-old Roz Guttman of Palm Beach County more than a year ago.

The Washington Post reported that the friendship really took off when Guttman used the word p-h-a-t, hip-hop slang for excellent.

“I was like, yo, how do you know that word?" Sleyon said he aked her.

They ended up playing 300 of the online Scrabble games!

A Manhattan pastor heard about their friendship and helped them finally meet last week.

On Friday, Sleyon flew from New York to West Palm Beach to meet his online friend.

Sleyon tweeted a photo with Guttman on Dec. 1, which has been retweeted more than 240,000 times and received more than 1 million likes as of Dec. 5.

so last summer i randomly met this 80 y/o woman on words with friends. we played 300+ games together and she actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine. today i got to go to florida and meet her in person?? pic.twitter.com/VXDbNS4eUo — High Class Filth (@Filth800) December 1, 2017

Scripps Only Content 2017