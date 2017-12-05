Rapper, retiree become friends through game - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rapper, retiree become friends through game

An aspiring young rapper who lives in Harlem and a retiree who lives in Palm Beach County met for the first time after an unlikely friendship formed while playing an online game.

Spencer Sleyon, 22, started playing the popular game "Words with Friends" with 81-year-old Roz Guttman of Palm Beach County more than a year ago. 

The Washington Post reported that the friendship really took off when Guttman used the word p-h-a-t, hip-hop slang for excellent.

“I was like, yo, how do you know that word?" Sleyon said he aked her.

 They ended up playing 300 of the online Scrabble games!

A Manhattan pastor heard about their friendship and helped them finally meet last week.

On Friday, Sleyon flew from New York to West Palm Beach to meet his online friend. 

Sleyon tweeted a photo with Guttman on Dec. 1, which has been retweeted more than 240,000 times and received more than 1 million likes as of Dec. 5.

