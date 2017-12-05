Boynton Beach police hosts ‘shop with a cop' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach police hosts ‘shop with a cop'

Boynton Beach police officers filled the Walmart on Federal Highway on Tuesday, but not to solve a crime. It was to shop with some local for the annual "Shop with a Cop Day."

Officers joined 30 students from Forest Park, Galaxy and Poinciana elementary schools to shop for holiday gifts. 

Each child had $100 to spend, tax free.  It's a day the officers say they look forward to every year. 

“It gives us a good rapport with the kids, and it gives us the opportunity to help kids that are in need. It’s been heartwarming that they don’t just purchase the items for themselves, even though they have the opportunity to spend $100 however they choose. They generally choose to spend it on their family,” said Boynton Beach Officer Jivanet Rivera.

After the shopping, the kids saw demonstrations from several specialty units at the police department, like the K-9 unit and SWAT team. 

