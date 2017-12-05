Helicopter crashes near Fort Pierce, no injuries - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Helicopter crashes near Fort Pierce, no injuries

A helicopter crashed near Fort Pierce Monday afternoon, the St. Lucie County Fire District says.

Fire rescue responded to the crash around at 1:08 p.m. at the Treasure Coast International Airport.

Two people were on board the helicopter when it crashed and no injuries were reported.

