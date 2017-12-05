Fighting fast-moving fires here in Florida

Pressure on the administration has mounted since Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, with prosecutors revealing that he is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Nearly half of residents who said they had property damage or lost their job or work hours because of Harvey say they're not getting the resources needed to get back on their feet.

Poll finds many Harvey victims saying they still need help

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

Not a final ruling, but justices OK travel ban enforcement

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

The fires in California hits close to home here in South Florida.

The video is incredible and the damage is unforgiving.

"Every time I see something in California, I think of the destruction," said Melissa Yunas with the Florida Forest Service.

The fires bring Melissa Yunas back to destructive fires here.

She says crews prevent the flames from spreading with bulldozers and choppers in the air.

"Air-tankers come in and fly if need be," said Yunas.

She also knows its important to have these resources locally and we move into the dry season.

"We have volatile fuel here in Florida and we do have shifting winds," said Yunas.

Over the past several months FFS has been mowing and chopping vegetation to fight fires before they start.

"Mitigation works, we've seen it happen where a fire will actually stop up to our fire breaks," said Yunas.

She says homeowners should start preparing now.