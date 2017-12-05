Fighting fast-moving fires here in Florida - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fighting fast-moving fires here in Florida

The fires in California hits close to home here in South Florida.

The video is incredible and the damage is unforgiving.

"Every time I see something in California, I think of the destruction," said Melissa Yunas with the Florida Forest Service.

The fires bring Melissa Yunas back to destructive fires here.

She says crews prevent the flames from spreading with bulldozers and choppers in the air.

"Air-tankers come in and fly if need be," said Yunas.

She also knows its important to have these resources locally and we move into the dry season.

"We have volatile fuel here in Florida and we do have shifting winds," said Yunas.

Over the past several months FFS has been mowing and chopping vegetation to fight fires before they start.

"Mitigation works, we've seen it happen where a fire will actually stop up to our fire breaks," said Yunas.

She says homeowners should start preparing now.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.