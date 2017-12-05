Intent for insanity defense sought for Harrouff - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Intent for insanity defense sought for Harrouff

The attorneys for Austin Harrouff filed a notice of intent for an insanity defense Tuesday afternoon. 

Harrouff is accused of fatally stabbing John Stevens and Michelle Mishcon in the garage of their home on South Kokomo Lane in Martin County, on Aug. 15, 2016.

Their neighbor and friend Jeff Fisher, who tried to stop the attacks, was also seriously injured.

The first deputy to arrive at the scene of the killings found Harrouff on top of the male victim, biting and removing pieces of the victim's face with his teeth.

Harrouff is charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon, one count of attempted first-degree murder with a weapon and burglary of a dwelling with an assault or battery while armed.

Harrouff's attorneys said at the time of the crime "Harrouff had a mental infirmity, disease, or defect and because of that condition, he did not know what he was doing or its consequences, or although he knew what he was doing and its consequences, he did not know it was wrong."

