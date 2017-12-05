Boynton won't look to become sanctuary city - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton won't look to become sanctuary city

UPDATE: The city commission will not move forward with becoming a sanctuary city.  

EARLIER STORY:

City leaders in Boynton Beach met Tuesday to discuss whether or not to become a sanctuary city.

Sanctuary cities are places that want to reduce the fear of deportation and the cities can do that by limiting their cooperation with the federal government.

Boynton Beach commissioners could decide Tuesday if they want to move in that direction.

One argument for becoming a sanctuary city is that it encourages people to report crimes, use health and social services and to enroll their kids in school.

Tuesday's talks is to start the discussion and explore what other cities are doing to become a sanctuary city. 

The move could prove to be risky since President Trump administration has vowed to take action by withholding funding.

In January, President Trump signed an executive order to do just that, with an exception for money related to law enforcement.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick issued a permanent injunction blocking Trump's executive order in November. It barred the administration from setting new conditions on spending approved by Congress.

The Boynton Beach Commission meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at 100 East Boynton Beach Blvd.

