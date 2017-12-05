Boynton won't look to become sanctuary city

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

Not a final ruling, but justices OK travel ban enforcement

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

UPDATE: The city commission will not move forward with becoming a sanctuary city.

12. New Business B. Direction from the City Commission was not to move forward w/ becoming a Sanctuary City. #BBCommissionMtg — City of Boynton (@cityofboynton) December 6, 2017

EARLIER STORY:

City leaders in Boynton Beach met Tuesday to discuss whether or not to become a sanctuary city.

Sanctuary cities are places that want to reduce the fear of deportation and the cities can do that by limiting their cooperation with the federal government.

Boynton Beach commissioners could decide Tuesday if they want to move in that direction.

One argument for becoming a sanctuary city is that it encourages people to report crimes, use health and social services and to enroll their kids in school.

Tuesday's talks is to start the discussion and explore what other cities are doing to become a sanctuary city.

The move could prove to be risky since President Trump administration has vowed to take action by withholding funding.

In January, President Trump signed an executive order to do just that, with an exception for money related to law enforcement.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick issued a permanent injunction blocking Trump's executive order in November. It barred the administration from setting new conditions on spending approved by Congress.

The Boynton Beach Commission meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at 100 East Boynton Beach Blvd.

