Could Boynton Beach become a sanctuary city?

Pressure on the administration has mounted since Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, with prosecutors revealing that he is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Nearly half of residents who said they had property damage or lost their job or work hours because of Harvey say they're not getting the resources needed to get back on their feet.

Poll finds many Harvey victims saying they still need help

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Could the City of Boynton Beach become a safe haven for undocumented immigrants—what is now so commonly referred to as a “sanctuary city?" It’s on deck for discussion at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting

“This term sanctuary cities has become very politicized,” said Tim Gamwell, the assistant executive director of the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Palm Beach County.

The organization provides assistance to a large portion of undocumented families and refugees.

“The difficulty with the term sanctuary city is it’s not a specific set of laws or ordinances or regulations."

Gamwell says the conversation itself boils down to a matter of perception which he says ultimately impacts the actions of these families.



“How do they approach the police when it’s time to report a crime or they’re victims of a crime? Do they take their kids to school today or are they in fear of being deported,”said Gamwell.



He says, "immigrant families need to be consulted."

It’s still too early to tell what Boynton Beach may consider.

It’s generally understood that sanctuary cities tend to instruct their local law enforcement agencies to avoid tipping off or cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



While The Boynton Beach Police Department isn’t taking a public stance, the police union is.

“That's going to allow illegal aliens who commit a crime to remain in that city and not call ICE and be deported, so we’re totally against it,” said John Kazajian president of the local PBA.

He doesn’t believe the argument that this will encourage these undocumented immigrants to report crime.

“It’s not proven. The individuals here illegally, they’re still going to stay quiet and they’re not going to come forward just ask us.”



Boynton Commissioner Christina Romelus requested the topic for discussion at Tuesday's commission meeting.

She has not returned our calls to explain why she wants this to be explored for Boynton Beach.