New details on resignation of SLC commissioner

Pressure on the administration has mounted since Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, with prosecutors revealing that he is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Pressure on the administration has mounted since Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, with prosecutors revealing that he is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Nearly half of residents who said they had property damage or lost their job or work hours because of Harvey say they're not getting the resources needed to get back on their feet.

Nearly half of residents who said they had property damage or lost their job or work hours because of Harvey say they're not getting the resources needed to get back on their feet.

Poll finds many Harvey victims saying they still need help

Poll finds many Harvey victims saying they still need help

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

It's the talk of the Treasure Coast right now.

St. Lucie County commissioner Tod Mowery announced Monday that he will resign after allegations that he committed adultery with the wife of a firefighter.

So what’s next? The county says what happens next is up Governor Rick Scott.

"Whether he wants to appoint somebody to fill the remainder of Commissioner Mowery's term or whether or not we continue with four commissioners," said Erick Gill, a spokesman for the St. Lucie County Commissioners.

The firefighter in question wrote letters to the Governor’s Office and the St. Lucie County Fire Board, and forwarded those letters to the Republican Party of St. Lucie County and St. Lucie County Commissioners. In the letters, he detailed his claim that commissioner Mowery had an affair with his wife.

Click here to read our original story.

St. Lucie county Commissioner Tod Mowery says he will resign at the end of the year. And in a statement, the apologized after allegations he had a seven month long affair with a local firefighter's wife – and mother of three children.

Gill said Mowery’s fellow commissioners don’t want to talk about the situation.

"It really is a personal issue with Mr. Mowery, so they're staying out of it and letting the governor make his decision," said Gill.

Mowery leaves office January 1. The county says Mowery elected to stay in office until then for a reason.

"Commissioner Mowery wanted to give some time for the governor to make a decision and get things in order," said Gill.

Mowery's term is up in November 2018, which the county says might be too soon to have a special election.

"It costs additional money and the clerk's office and setting up the polling precincts, so financially it doesn't make sense to try and hold a special election for less than a year," said Gill.

Mowery, who is married with two children, used to work with Missionary Flights International helping deliver aid to struggling countries.

On Tuesday, the Missionary Flights president Joe Karabensh said they cut ties with Mowery in early November -- not because of the affair -- but because he couldn't juggle missionary work with his duties as commissioner and running his own business.

They organization would not speak on camera but issued the following statement:

Although Mr. Mowery’s employment with MFI ended in early November, we were deeply saddened for not only he and his family, but for the other family as well. Our prayers are for both families to be healed and strengthened as they rely on the Lord during this heartbreaking time.

Commissioners will have their regular meeting on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at the St. Lucie County Commissioner chambers. We were told Commissioner Mowery is expected to be there.

We reached out to the governor's office and were told they are aware of his resignation and will be filling the vacancy. His office added that anyone is welcome to apply for all vacancies. For more information, click here.