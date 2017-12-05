Feds propose change to the way servers earn tips

Pressure on the administration has mounted since Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, with prosecutors revealing that he is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Nearly half of residents who said they had property damage or lost their job or work hours because of Harvey say they're not getting the resources needed to get back on their feet.

Poll finds many Harvey victims saying they still need help

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Restaurants and tourism are big business in South Florida but big changes could be coming to the way servers earn money.

Right now, the Trump administration is working to roll back an Obama-era rule that bans employers from pooling workers’ tips.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced a proposal this week to change the Fair labor Standards Act. The change would allow employers to pool the tips of workers who make full minimum wage and share them with non-tipped workers.

The National Restaurant Association said the point is to get rid of pay disparity between servers in the front and staff in the kitchen.

However, local restaurants like Sweeties Diner in Fort Pierce say the move can be unfair for many workers.

"I think it should stay the same, I do not think that pooling has merit," said owner, Rick Reed. "A customer gives a gratuity to that specific employee, that server for the service that they rendered. It's like a gift."

Reed added, "It doesn't have anything to do with the dishwasher or the cashier, or anyone else in the restaurant. You shouldn't expect or require the customer to pay all of your employees through tipping. It doesn't make any sense."

The U.S. Labor Department says the proposal would not affect employees who make less than than minimum wage.

The public will have the next 30 days to comment on the proposed rule once its published in the Federal Register's website.

Click here to submit a formal comment.