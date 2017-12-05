Commissioners discuss dog beach in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Commissioners discuss dog beach in Boynton Beach

A dog beach could be coming back to Boynton Beach. 

During Tuesday night's meeting, commissioners requested staff to develop proposed rules and regulations for dogs to go to the beach. 

A vote on the beach will be taken once commissioner's have more information.

