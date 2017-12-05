Woman hospitalized after shooting in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman hospitalized after shooting in Stuart

A woman was rushed to a local hospital after being shot in Stuart Tuesday evening, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. 

The shooting happened near SE Lake Street. 

The victim was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time. 

Officials are searching for the suspect. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

