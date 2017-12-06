Probation for mother of boy who fatally OD'd

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

Not a final ruling, but justices OK travel ban enforcement

Not a final ruling, but justices OK travel ban enforcement

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The mother of a 9-year-old Ohio boy who fatally overdosed on cocaine has received probation instead of prison.

The sentencing Tuesday for 38-year-old Raenell Allen, of Youngstown, on a child endangering charge comes days after her boyfriend, 38-year-old Kevin Gamble, received 4 ½ years in prison for the death last December of 9-year-old Marcus Lee.

Prosecutors and a defense attorney recommended the sentence as part of a plea deal after Allen agreed to testify against Gamble, if needed.

Gamble pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in October.

Prosecutors say the cocaine belonged to Gamble, but it remains unclear how Marcus got access to the drugs. Allen told prosecutors that Marcus was autistic and would sometimes put things into his mouth.

Allen's attorney couldn't be immediately reached for comment.