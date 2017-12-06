Teen accused of killing grandma returns to Fla.

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A teen accused of killing his grandmother before Thanksgiving has been extradited back to Florida from New York where he was captured by agents near the Canadian border.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted that 15-year-old Logan Mott arrived in back in Florida on Tuesday evening to face charges of second-degree murder and theft of a vehicle.

Mott and his 53-year-old grandmother Kristina French were reported missing when they didn't pick up his father at the airport the day before Thanksgiving. The grandmother was watching the teen while his father was out of town.

French's body was found in a shallow grave in Mott's backyard. Police say he took her car and was detained in Buffalo, New York.