Currency manufacturer sold for $800M

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Massachusetts company that for nearly 140 years has supplied the paper used to make U.S. currency has been sold for $800 million to a similarly named Connecticut company.

Stamford, Connecticut-based Crane Co. on Tuesday announced that it has agreed to buy 100 percent of the equity interests in Boston-based Crane & Co. Inc. — also known as Crane Currency — from private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg and shareholders including members of the Crane family.

Crane Co., founded in 1855, provides products in the hydrocarbon processing, petrochemical, power generation, aerospace and other markets.

Crane Currency, founded in 1801 in Dalton, Massachusetts, is a pioneer in micro-optic security technology and a supplier of secure banknotes for central banks worldwide. Although corporate headquarters are now in Boston, it maintains a facility in Dalton.