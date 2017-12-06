Martin County Sheriff's Office investigates woman's body found i - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin County Sheriff's Office investigates woman's body found in cane field

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said a woman's body was found in a remote cane field Tuesday afternoon.

Spokeswoman Christine Weiss said the body was found along 15046 SW Connors Hwy at 2:12 p.m.

The woman's name has not been released. The cause of death will be determined once an autopsy is complete.

Weiss said although the mailing address of this area in Okeechobee, the scene falls within Martin County’s jurisdiction.

