Police: Teen fatally shot during home invasion - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Teen fatally shot during home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a teenager in Tennessee has been killed in a confrontation during a home invasion.

Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets that 17-year-old Ja'Donte Thompson was fatally shot during a scuffle late Tuesday with one of two people who had entered the home.

Metro Nashville Schools spokeswoman Michelle Michaud said in a statement that the teen attended Hillsboro High School and the district is providing grief counselors.

Police said no arrests had been made by early Wednesday morning.

Associated Press 2017

