Man rescued from semi that plunged into water

Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:10 AM EST2017-12-06 13:10:15 GMT
Thursday, December 7 2017 4:12 AM EST2017-12-07 09:12:56 GMT
U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...More >>
U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.More >>
Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:59 AM EST2017-12-05 09:59:26 GMT
Tuesday, December 5 2017 3:00 PM EST2017-12-05 20:00:04 GMT
There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.
There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.