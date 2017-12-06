Man rescued from semi that plunged into water - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man rescued from semi that plunged into water

A man is in critical condition after a semi plunged into a body of water Tuesday morning near Belle Glade.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said at 10:19 a.m. crews responded to the 6000 block of Duda Rd. where the truck crashed.

Crews arrived and found a fully submerged semi in a rock pit.

Bystanders told crews they were unsure if a driver was still inside the vehicle.

Divers went into the water and rescued a man inside the cab, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear how the semi landed into the water.

