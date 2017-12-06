Driver dies after semi plunges into canal

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

Not a final ruling, but justices OK travel ban enforcement

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

A semi driver has died after his big rig plunged into a body of water Tuesday morning near Belle Glade.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the truck, driven by Matthew Jenkins, 50, of Pahokee was headed southbound in the 6000 block of Duda Road at 10:19 a.m.

PBSO said it's unclear why the semi drifted to the left and went into the canal.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said crews arrived and found the semi fully submerged in a rock pit.

Bystanders told crews they were unsure if the driver was still inside the vehicle.

Divers went into the water and rescued Jenkins, who was still inside the cab. He was transported to Lakeside Medical Center in critical condition but later died.