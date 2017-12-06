Driver dies after semi plunges into canal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver dies after semi plunges into canal

A semi driver has died after his big rig plunged into a body of water Tuesday morning near Belle Glade.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the truck, driven by Matthew Jenkins, 50, of Pahokee was headed southbound in the 6000 block of Duda Road at 10:19 a.m.

PBSO said it's unclear why the semi drifted to the left and went into the canal.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said crews arrived and found the semi fully submerged in a rock pit.

Bystanders told crews they were unsure if the driver was still inside the vehicle.

Divers went into the water and rescued Jenkins, who was still inside the cab. He was transported to Lakeside Medical Center in critical condition but later died.

