Cops: Man threatened Palm Tran driver with knife

A Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputy thwarted a man threatening a Palm Tran bus driver with a knife, records state.

PBSO says Cody Brown, of West Palm Beach, threatened a Palm Tran driver while she drove a bus.

A deputy responding to the scene says he used a tactical maneuver to get Brown to the floor because Brown was coming at him, refusing to get to the ground.

The driver told deputies the incident started because she told Brown she would have to throw him off the bus if he didn’t stop eating and making a mess.

Brown then pulled out a knife, began waving it in the air towards her and yelling obscenities while sitting behind her, an arrest report states.

The driver pulled the bus over and got off near the Mobile Gas station at the intersection of S. Military Trail and Via Delray Blvd in unincorporated Delray Beach. 

Brown followed her off the bus, waving the knife, but a passenger came to her side and Brown got back on the bus, the deputy wrote in the report.

When deputies arrived, they ordered the rest of the passengers off the bus and Brown was left sitting. Brown got off the bus,  “refused to comply” with the deputy's commands and continued walking towards him, according to the report.

The deputy performed a tactical maneuver and “escorted him to the ground.” He reported handcuffing Brown and finding a barber style knife in his pocket.

Records show the same deputy was involved in two fatal shootings, one in 2011 and one in 2013.

Brown is facing aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting officer charges. 

