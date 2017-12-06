Woman sentenced for trafficking tattooed teen

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman won't serve any more time behind bars for her involvement in the sex trafficking of a teenager who was tattooed with a bar code to show that she was property.

Neshaya Dozier was sentenced Wednesday to the nine months she spent in federal prison and the seven months she has lived in a reintegration facility since her arrest.

Dozier pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking charge in September.

Prosecutors say Dozier was found last year with the 16-year-old victim inside a hotel room. Authorities say the teenager was covered in bruises and had been tattooed on her neck with a bar code and the words "Kin Sin," a reference to Dozier's boyfriend.

The defense says Dozier's boyfriend ran the prostitution ring and Dozier also was a victim.