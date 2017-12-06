Indian River Co. woman missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Indian River Co. woman missing

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing woman.

Nancy Browne was last seen on Monday, December 4, 2017 in the 1300 block of 21st Avenue in Vero Beach.

If you see her, please contact the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-978-6240, in reference to case number 2017-225825.

