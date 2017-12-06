Serena Williams cited for speeding in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Serena Williams cited for speeding in West Palm

Florida Highway Patrol cited tennis star Serena Williams for speeding on Interstate-95 Saturday, court records show. 

Williams was ticketed for driving 86 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour speed limit on I-95 and 45th Street in West Palm Beach.

The ticket carries a fine of $281.

Williams entered to play in the first grand slam of the season at January's Australian Open, according to the tournament's organizers.

