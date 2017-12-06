Pet of the Week Toby

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

The skier also says she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win a gold medal.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Toby:

Lovebug, snugglebum, cuddle monster…these are all perfect words to describe ME! Your lap will never go cold and your heart will never feel empty with me in your life. I’m more than happy to sit in your lap and soak up all the affection I can get, but being held is really nice too. But I do have one problem with it, I just can’t seem to get close enough to you! I’ll nestle myself so close to you that you’ll never want to put me down. So what do you say, are you ready for a lifetime of cuddly sweetness? Yes? Then come to the shelter and ask to meet me, Toby. I’ll be waiting!

Learn more about Toby here.

Learn more about pet photos with Santa here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.