Police presence at home in Stuart

Police are at a home on Church Street and Central Avenue in Stuart Wednesday. 

The home is located a block away from where a 21-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night. 

Police did not confirm if the two incidents are related. 

Officials say Code Enforcement arrived at the home around noon, following up on routine code violation. 

Code Enforcement officers found evidence of drug activity in the home. Police arrived at the scene and confirmed the evidence.

Police obtained a search warrant and also found evidence of weapons inside a vehicle parked in the carport on the side of the home. 

It's unknown if the weapons were used in Tuesday night's shooting. 

Witnesses told investigators they saw Tuesday night's shooting suspects running in the direction of where the home is located.  

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

 

 

 

