Police presence at home in Stuart

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

Not a final ruling, but justices OK travel ban enforcement

Not a final ruling, but justices OK travel ban enforcement

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to...

Police are at a home on Church Street and Central Avenue in Stuart Wednesday.

The home is located a block away from where a 21-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night.

Police did not confirm if the two incidents are related.

Officials say Code Enforcement arrived at the home around noon, following up on routine code violation.

Code Enforcement officers found evidence of drug activity in the home. Police arrived at the scene and confirmed the evidence.

Police obtained a search warrant and also found evidence of weapons inside a vehicle parked in the carport on the side of the home.

It's unknown if the weapons were used in Tuesday night's shooting.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Tuesday night's shooting suspects running in the direction of where the home is located.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.