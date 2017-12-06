Sewage concerns linger in Vero Beach creek

Challenges to the policy are winding through the federal courts, and the justices themselves ultimately are expected to rule on whether the ban is legal.

Not a final ruling, but justices OK travel ban enforcement

There's concern among hospitals, doctors and insurers about the impact on coverage because the bill could undermine the Affordable Care Act's health insurance markets and add to the financial squeeze on Medicare over time.

The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

Facebook is launching a messaging app for children so they can communicate with their parents and parent-approved friends.

U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin a multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Three million gallons of raw sewage spilled into Bethel Creek in Vero Beach.

The Department of Environmental Protection says they are still investigating more than 20 days after it happened.

Lou Dessart has lived here for 8 years and has never seen the water like this.

"Looks disgusting," said Dessart.

The murky mess comes from a broken wastewater pipe on State Rd. A1A nearby.

The spill caused high bacteria levels.

City Manager James O'Connor says with a with temporary fix to pipe and vacuuming, there are low bacteria levels.

However the issue still concerns the Department of Environmental Protection who would like to meet discussing specifics and response with the city.

"Starting yesterday we will do Monday-Friday until we reach a baseline of the rest of the lagoon," said O'Connor.

The city is working on a permanent fix for the pipe as well.