Sewage concerns linger in Vero Beach creek

Sewage concerns linger in Vero Beach creek

Three million gallons of raw sewage spilled into Bethel Creek in Vero Beach.

The Department of Environmental Protection says they are still investigating more than 20 days after it happened.

Lou Dessart has lived here for 8 years and has never seen the water like this.

"Looks disgusting," said Dessart.

The murky mess comes from a broken wastewater pipe on State Rd. A1A nearby.

The spill caused high bacteria levels.

City Manager James O'Connor says with a with temporary fix to pipe and vacuuming, there are low bacteria levels.

However the issue still concerns the Department of Environmental Protection who would like to meet discussing specifics and response with the city.

"Starting yesterday we will do Monday-Friday until we reach a baseline of the rest of the lagoon," said O'Connor.

The city is working on a permanent fix for the pipe as well.

