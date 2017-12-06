MCSO: Tailgate thefts on the rise - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

MCSO: Tailgate thefts on the rise

Martin County Sheriff's deputies say truck tailgate thefts are on the rise. 

The sheriff's office has responded to five tailgate thefts in less than a month. 

Officials say the thieves are targeting Ford 250 trucks. 

Deputies ask anyone who owns a truck to make sure its tailgate is locked and to report any suspicious activity. 

