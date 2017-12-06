FEMA disaster center closing in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FEMA disaster center closing in Boynton Beach

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Boynton Beach will close on the weekend of December 9. 

The centers offer support to individuals and small businesses owners post Hurricane Irma. 

Centers in Key West and Marathon will also close Saturday. 

Anyone still needing help after the deadline, can visit any recovery center still open. 

 

 

