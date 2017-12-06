Officer rescues dog from drowning - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officer rescues dog from drowning

A Martin County family is breathing a sigh of relieve, after a deputy saved their dog from drowning. 

The family was out fishing when the dog, Dixie, slipped off the dock and fell into the St. Lucie River. 

Dixie was able to swim to the seawall but her owners could not reach her, so they called for help. 

Animal Control Officer Brent Lavy was able to grab Dixie from the water with only a minor scrape. 

